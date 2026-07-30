US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau) 2. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

2. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

3. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

4. “The Country Road Murders” by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

5. “A Forsaken Prophecy” by Stacey McEwan (Saga)

6. “Cool Machine” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

7. “Prince of Swords” by Elise Kova (Del Rey)

8. “Ransom” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

9. “The Shampoo Effect” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)

10. “Mad Mabel” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

11. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

12. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

13. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

14. “Love You More” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

15. “Land” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Regime Change” by Jonathan Allen & Amie Parnes (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

3. “The Price of Becoming” by Ryan Hawk (Harper Edge)

4. “Communion” by JD Vance (Harper)

5. “The Day After” by Brian Tyler Cohen (Harper)

6. “Courage Can Save Us” by Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury)

7. “The Land and Its People” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

8. “Revolution” by Eric Metaxas (Odysseus)

9. “The King Is Coming” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Cancel Me If You Can” by Dave Portnoy (Gallery)

11. “Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About” by Isabel Klee (Morrow)

12. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

13. “Ghost Girl” by Eva Benefield (Gallery)

14. “The Way of the Wildflower” by Ruth Chou Simons (Thomas Nelson)

15. “Birth Vibes” by Jen Hamilton (Grand Central)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

3. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Lorenzo” by Sadie Kincaid (Mira)

5. “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

6. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

7. “Dust to Dust” by Jen Wilkin (Crossway)

8. “Stolen by Shadows” by Elizabeth Helen (Bloom)

9. “The Housemaid’s Wedding” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

11. “Dolly All the Time” by Annabel Monaghan (Putnam)

12. “Our Last Resort” by Clémence Michallon (Vintage)

13. “Gachiakuta, Vol. 11” by Urana & Andou (Kodansha)

14. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

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