US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending July 3: Nonfiction 1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending July 3:

Nonfiction

1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Cancel Me If You Can by Dave Portnoy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

4. By the River’s Edge by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

8. Dr. Death, hosted by Laura Beil (Audible)

9. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

10. Communion by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (Harper)

Fiction

1. Heads Will Roll: Heir Apparent by Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, performed by Kate McKinnon, Emily Lynne, Megan Mullally, Sam Richardson, Richard Kind, Jimmy Fallon, Patti LuPone, D’Arcy Carden, Laurie Metcalf, Carrie Coon, Heidi Gardner, Jenifer Lewis, Susie Essman, Sabrina Impacciatore and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

3. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

4. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

5. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

6. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

7. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Whistler by Ann Patchett, narrated by the author (Harper)

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