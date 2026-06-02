US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. The Final Target by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. The Deal…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Final Target by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Deal by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

3. The Score by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

4. The Mistake by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

5. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The Brothers McKay by Craig Johnson (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

8. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

10. The Goal by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Divorce by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. The Deal (Unabridged) by Elle Kennedy (Audible)

4. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

5. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Hachette Audio )

7. The Fourth Option (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales)

8. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

9. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

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