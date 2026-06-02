Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. Kingdom of Fraud, iHeart True Crime 2. Hey Jonas!, iHeartPodcasts 3. Brand Safe, Tana Mongeau…

Top New Shows (US)

1. Kingdom of Fraud, iHeart True Crime

2. Hey Jonas!, iHeartPodcasts

3. Brand Safe, Tana Mongeau

4. What to Carry, What to Burn, Blair Braverman

5. Mystery Boys w/ Kurt Metzger & Duncan Trussell, YMH Studios

6. Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast, iHeartPodcasts

7. World War II with Tom Hanks, The HISTORY Channel ‘ Back Pocket Studios ‘ Audacy

8. The Lindbergh Conspiracies, The Free Press

9. Where the River Took Us, Texas Monthly

10. He Said, G Said, And Love Media

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