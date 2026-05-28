US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Ballad of Falling Dragons” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon) 2. “Ironwood” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Ballad of Falling Dragons” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

2. “Ironwood” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

3. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Our Perfect Storm” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

7. “26 Beauties” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

9. “Broken Dove” by Dani Francis (Del Rey)

10. “The Kings’ List” by Jade Presley (Red Tower)

11. “The Shippers” by Katherine Center (St. Martin’s)

12. “Fury Bound” by Sable Sorensen (Requited)

13. “The Things We Never Say” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

14. “Tom Clancy: Rules of Engagement” by Ward Larsen (Putnam)

15. “Hope Rises” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Liar’s Kingdom” by Andrew Weissmann (Little, Brown)

2. “The Joy of Money” by Carrie Joy Grimes (Harper Business)

3. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

4. “All American Patriotism” by Rachel Campos-Duffy (Harper Influence)

5. “Suicidal Empathy” by Gad Saad (Broadside)

6. “This Is Me” by Hayden Panettiere (Grand Central)

7. “The Mission Generation” by Gupta/Fewer (Wiley)

8. “Birth Vibes” by Jen Hamilton (Grand Central)

9. “The Power of Positive Habits” by Jon Gordon (Wiley)

10. “Ignite Revival” by Kathryn Krick (Charisma House)

11. “The Case for America” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

12. “Take Me to Your Leader” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six)

13. “The Lost Empire of Emanuel Nobel” by Douglas Brunt (Atria)

14. “Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About” by Isabel Klee (Morrow)

15. “Famesick” by Lena Dunham (Random House)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Fever Dream” by Elsie Silver (Atria)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 1 (graphic novel)” by Matt Dinniman (Vault)

4. “Score” by Kennedy Ryan (Forever)

5. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

6. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 30″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

7. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

8. “The Daisy Chain Flower Shop” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

9. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

11. “Rules for the Summer” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

12. “Saltwater” by Katy Hays (Ballantine)

13. “King of Gluttony” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

14. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.