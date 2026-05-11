Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 17-23 includes Derek Hough and Naomi Campbell

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 17-23: May 17: Actor Peter Gerety (“The Wire”) is 86. Singer Taj Mahal…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 17-23:

May 17: Actor Peter Gerety (“The Wire”) is 86. Singer Taj Mahal is 84. Drummer Bill Bruford of Yes and King Crimson is 77. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 73. Singer Enya is 65. Actor Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 63. Keyboardist Page McConnell of Phish is 63. Actor David Eigenberg (“Sex and the City”) is 62. Guitarist Homer O’Dell of Mint Condition is 61. Musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is 61. Actor Paige Turco (“The 100”) is 61. Actor Hill Harper (“The Good Doctor,” “CSI: NY”) is 60. TV personality-interior designer Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye For the Straight Guy”) is 57. Singer Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 56. Singer Darnell Van Rensalier of Shai is 56. Singer Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age is 53. Singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs is 52. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (“Heroes”) is 52. Singer Kandi Burruss (Xscape) (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 50. Actor Kat Foster (”’Til Death”) is 48. Singer-songwriter Passenger is 42. Dancer Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 41. Actor Tahj Mowry (“Smart Guy,” ″Kim Possible”) is 40. Actor Nikki Reed (“Twilight”) is 38. Actor Leven Rambin (“The Hunger Games,” ″Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 36.

May 18: Actor Candice Azzara (″Caroline in the City,” ″Rhoda”) is 85. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of The Dillards is 84. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 77. Singer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo is 76. Actor James Stephens (“Paper Chase,” ″Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 75. Country singer George Strait is 74. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (“Anna and the King,” ″The Replacement Killers”) is 71. Singer-guitarist Page Hamilton of Helmet is 66. Guitarist Barry Graul of MercyMe is 65. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and of dc Talk is 60. Singer-actor Martika (“Kids Incorporated,” “Wiseguy”) is 57. Comedian Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Musician Jack Johnson is 51. Country singer David Nail is 47. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 46. Actor Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) is 45. Guitarist Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 44. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 39. Actor Spencer Breslin (“The Cat in the Hat”) is 34. Actor Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”) is 30. Actor Hala Finley (“Man with a Plan”) is 17.

May 19: TV personality David Hartman is 91. Actor James Fox is 87. Actor Nancy Kwan is 87. Musician Pete Townshend is 81. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 75. Drummer Phil Rudd of AC/DC is 72. Actor Steven Ford is 70. Actor Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” ″Oz”) is 66. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 64. Actor Polly Walker (film’s “John Carter,” TV’s “Bridgerton”) is 60. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (“Monk”) is 56. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 55. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 54. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 48. Singer Shooter Jennings is 47. Comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 43. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 43. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 40. Singer Sam Smith is 34. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 25.

May 20: Actor David Proval (“The Sopranos”) is 84. Singer-actor Cher is 80. Actor Dave Thomas (“Grace Under Fire,” ″SCTV”) is 78. Musician Warren Cann of Ultravox is 76. Actor Dean Butler (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 70. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s is 68. Singer Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills is 67. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 67. Actor John Billingsley (“True Blood,” ″Enterprise”) is 66. Actor Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) is 66. Singer Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 is 65. TV personality Ted Allen (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 61. Actor Mindy Cohn (“Facts of Life”) is 60. Guitarist Tom Gorman of Belly is 60. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 54. Bassist Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne is 51. Actor Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 49. Singer-actor Naturi Naughton (3LW) is 42. Country singer Jon Pardi is 41.

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May 21: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 85. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 79. Actor Carol Potter (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″Sunset Beach”) is 78. Singer Leo Sayer is 78. Comedian and former U.S. Sen. Al Franken is 75. Actor Mr. T is 74. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 71. Actor Judge Reinhold is 69. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”) is 67. Actor Lisa Edelstein (“House”) is 60. Actor Fairuza Balk (“The Waterboy”) is 52. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollett of Airborne Toxic Event is 52. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 52. Drummer Tony LoGerfo of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 43. Actor Sunkrish Bala (“Castle”) is 42. Actor David Ajala (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Black Box”) is 40. Actor Ashlie Brillault (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 39. Country singer Cody Johnson is 39. Actor Scott Leavenworth (“7th Heaven”) is 36. Actor Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood,” ″American Dreams”) is 35.

May 22: Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 88. Actor Frank Converse is 88. Actor Barbara Parkins (“Peyton Place,” ″Valley of the Dolls”) is 84. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 76. Actor Al Corley (“Dynasty”) is 71. Singer Morrissey is 67. Actor Ann Cusack (“Jeff Foxworthy Show,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 65. Bassist Dana Williams of Diamond Rio is 65. Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms is 64. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (“Chuck”) is 62. Singer Johnny Gill is 60. Bassist Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 59. Actor Brooke Smith (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″The Silence of the Lambs”) is 59. Actor Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) is 57. Model Naomi Campbell is 56. Actor Anna Belknap (“CSI: NY”) is 54. Singer Donell Jones is 53. Actor Sean Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 52. Actor A.J. Langer (“Private Practice”) is 52. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon a Time”) is 48. Singer Vivian Green is 47. Actor Maggie Q (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 47. Actor Molly Ephraim (“Last Man Standing”) is 40. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (“Superior Donuts”) is 34. Actor Camren Bicondova (“Gotham”) is 27.

May 23: Actor Barbara Barrie is 95. Actor Joan Collins is 94. Country singer Judy Rodman is 75. Author Mitch Albom is 68. Comedian Drew Carey is 68. Actor Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 68. Country singer Shelly West is 68. Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 66. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 65. Actor Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 61. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 59. Actor Laurel Holloman (“The L Word”) is 58. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 56. Singer Lorenzo is 54. Country singer Brian McComas is 54. Actor-playwright John Pollono (“This is Us”) is 54. Singer Maxwell is 53. Singer Jewel is 52. Actor LaMonica Garrett (“Designated Survivor,” ″Sons of Anarchy”) is 51. Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 45. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 42. Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) is 40. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 35.

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