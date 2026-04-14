US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending April 10: Nonfiction 1. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending April 10:

Nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. The New Perimenopause by Mary Claire Haver, MD, narrated by Devon Sorvari and the author (Random House Audio)

4. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Phases by Brandy, narrated by the author (Harlequin Audio)

7. What to Make of a Life by Jim Collins, narrated by the author (Harper Edge)

8. Finding the Lost Girls by Paul Holes and Peter McDonnell, narrated by Paul Holes (Audible Originals)

9. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. Rites of the Starling by Devney Perry, narrated by Jason Clarke, Samantha Brentmoor and Megan Wicks (Tantor Media)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

5. The Eye of the Bedlam Bride by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays, Patrick Warburton, Travis Baldree and Annie Ellicott (Audible Studios)

6. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

8. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. The Butcher’s Masquerade by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

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