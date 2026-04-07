US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending April 3: Nonfiction 1. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending April 3:

Nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. The Meaning of Your Life by Arthur C. Brooks, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Phases by Brandy, narrated by the author (Harlequin Audio)

5. Finding the Lost Girls by Paul Holes and Peter McDonnell, narrated by Paul Holes (Audible Originals)

6. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

8. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

9. A World Appears by Michael Pollan, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo, narrated by the author (Dey Street Books)

Fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

2. Game On by Navessa Allen, narrated by James Cassidy and Tara Langella (Zando Penguin Audio)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

5. The Eye of the Bedlam Bride by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays, Patrick Warburton, Travis Baldree and Annie Ellicott (Audible Studios)

6. The Butcher’s Masquerade by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez, narrated by Teresa Palmer and Zachary Webber (Forever)

9. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

11. Heart of a Goon by Jahquel J., narrated by Wesleigh Siobhan and Winston James (Recorded Books)

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