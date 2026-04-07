US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. The Keeper by Tana French (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. Project Hail Mary by…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Keeper by Tana French (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Strangers by Belle Burden (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

5. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Little, Brown and Company)

6. This Kingdom Will Not Kill Me by Ilona Andrews (Tor Publishing Group)

7. There Is No Antimemetics Division by QNTM (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

9. The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Game On by Navessa Allen (Zando)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

2. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Game On: An Into Darkness Novel (Unabridged) by Navessa Allen (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. Nash Falls by David Baldacci (Hachette Audio )

7. Phases by Brandy (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez (Hachette Audio )

9. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Hachette Audio )

10. The Meaning of Your Life: Finding Purpose in an Age of Emptiness (Unabridged) by Arthur C. Brooks (Penguin Random House, LLC)

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