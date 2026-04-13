Kim Kardashian makes her Broadway producing debut with the criminal justice play ‘The Fear of 13’

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian is adding to her resume the title of Broadway producer. The reality TV star…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian is adding to her resume the title of Broadway producer.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has signed on to help produce the play “The Fear of 13,” about the true story of Nick Yarris, a man who spent more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit.

“My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy — it’s about people. I’ve learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. ‘The Fear of 13’ is that story,” she said in a statement.

Kardashian has in the past few years used her spotlight to shine a light on the wrongfully convicted. She has gone to the White House during President Donald Trump’s first term and during President Joe Biden’s term to lobby for criminal justice reform and the president’s clemency powers.

Kardashian lobbied Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who spent more than 20 years in prison for drug offenses. Johnson was released in June 2018 and later, in August 2020, received a full pardon from Trump and had her rights restored.

“The Fear of 13,” written by Lindsey Ferrentino, stars Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, and is directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer. Opening night is set for Wednesday.

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