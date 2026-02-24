US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. The Hard Line by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. Stripped Down by…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Hard Line by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street Books)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

4. The Devil’s Bible by Steve Berry (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Cold Zero by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

8. Cross and Sampson by Brian Sitts & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Astral Library by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

10. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo (HarperCollins Publishers )

2. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

3. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (De Marque Inc. )

4. Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice (Unabridged) by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Tie-In Edition) (Unabridged) by George R.R. Martin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

10. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.