Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

February 3, 2026, 12:40 PM

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Parnas Perspective, MeidasTouch Network

2. The History Bureau, BBC

3. The Red Weather, iHeartPodcasts

4. More Life with Carl Radke, Pod Sub

5. Mind Games, iHeartPodcasts

6. Bloodline Banter, The Cast Collective

7. Hard Drive, Voyage Media

8. Atonement: The John Paulk Story, iHeartPodcasts

9. Dan Bongino FBI, Katie Brown

10. The Same Page Book Club, Barstool Sports

