US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending January 23:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Invisible Coup by Peter Schweizer, narrated by Charles Constant (Harper)

4. Messy Love by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

5. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. Mythos by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author (Chronicle Books)

Fiction

1. Woman Down by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Sarah Naughton (Brilliance Audio)

2. Twelve Months by Jim Butcher, narrated by James Marsters (Penguin Audio)

3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Simon Pegg, Cush Jumbo, Iwan Rheon, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Matt Berry, David Holmes, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

5. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney, narrated by Bel Powley, Henry Rowley and Richard Armitage (Macmillan Audio)

6. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

7. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Kit Harington, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Daniel Mays, Mark Addy, Simon Pegg, Cush Jumbo, Alex Hassell, Gemma Whelan, Indira Varma, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

8. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Bookouture)

10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

11. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

