US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

2. The First Time I Saw Him (A Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick) by Laura Dave -(Scribner)

3. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

5. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson (Harper)

7. The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Viper by Brad Meltzer (William Morrow)

9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Widow by John Grisham JG Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Hachette Audio )

3. The First Time I Saw Him (Unabridged) by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson (HarperCollins Publishers )

7. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

9. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

10. People We Meet on Vacation (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Random House, LLC)

