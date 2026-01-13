Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. Always Here, Abby Howard and Abby Howard ‘ Daylight Media
2. The Traitors Official Podcast, USG Audio
3. The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg
4. The Pitt Podcast, HBO Max
5. Tell Me Lies: Official Podcast, Hulu
6. Killer In The Code, Michael Connelly
7. The Watch Floor with Sarah Adams, Sarah Adams
8. The Don’t Call Me White Girl Show, MonaLoveMedia
9. Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan Experience
10. Puck It! A Penetrating Analysis of Heated Rivalry, Podcastica
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.