US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday) 3. “The…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. “Mona’s Eyes” by Thomas Schlesser (Europa)

5. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

6. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

7. “Return of the Spider” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Twice” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. “Brimstone (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

11. “Nash Falls” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

12. “Quicksilver (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

13. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

14. “Remain” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

15. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

_____

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Look” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

4. “1929” by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

5. “Puzzle Mania!” by Joel Fagliano (Authors Equity)

6. “How to Test Negative For Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

8. “Guinness World Records 2026” (Guinness World Records)

9. “The Miracles Among Us” by Marc Siegel (Harper Influence)

10. “Good Things” by Samin Nosrat (Random House)

11. “The Gales of November” by John U. Bacon (Liveright)

12. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

14. “To Rescue the American Spirit” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

15. “Heart Life Music” by Kenny Chesney (Morrow)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

3. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

4. “Murder at Holly House” by Denzil Meyrick (Poisoned Pen)

5. “The Atomic Habits Workbook” by James Clear (Avery)

6. “Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story (expanded ed.)” by Jeffrey Mason (Hear Your Story)

7. “Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

8. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

9. “Merry Murdle” by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

10. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac Trade Edition” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

12. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Until He Comes” by Amir Tsarfati (Harvest Prophecy)

14. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.