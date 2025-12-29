Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 4-10 includes Coco Jones and Bradley Cooper

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 4-10: Jan. 4: Actor Dyan Cannon is 87. Country singer Kathy Forester of…

Jan. 4: Actor Dyan Cannon is 87. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 71. Actor Ann Magnuson (“Anything But Love”) is 70. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 70. Country singer Patty Loveless is 69. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 66. Actor Dave Foley (“NewsRadio,” ″Kids in the Hall”) is 63. Actor Dot Jones (“Glee”) is 62. Actor Rick Hearst (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 61. Former Pogues singer Cait O’Riordan is 61. Actor Julia Ormond is 61. Country singer Deana Carter is 60. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 59. Actor Josh Stamberg (“The Affair,” “Drop Dead Diva”) is 56. Actor Jeremy Licht (“Valerie”) is 55. Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 53. Actor Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 51. Actor D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 46. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 43. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi (“House,” “Steven Universe”) is 40. Singer-actor Coco Jones is 28.

Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 95. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 86. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 84. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 78. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 76. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure,” ″Dynasty”) is 73. Actor Clancy Brown (“Highlander,” ″SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 67. Actor Suzy Amis (“Titanic”) is 64. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (“All My Children,” “Guiding Light”) is 61. Actor Vinnie Jones (TV’s “Deception,” film’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) is 61. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 60. Actor Joe Flanigan (“Stargate Atlantis,” ″Sisters”) is 59. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (“The Talk,” “Dancing with the Stars”) is 58. Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age is 58. Singer Marilyn Manson is 57. Actor Shea Whigham (“Fast and Furious 6,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 57. Actor Derek Cecil (“House of Cards,” ″Treme”) is 53. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin (“Man with a Plan”) is 52. Actor Bradley Cooper is 51. Actor January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 48. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 45. Actor Franz Drameh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 33.

Jan. 6: Accordionist Joey Miskulin is 77. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 75. Country singer Jett Williams is 73. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) is 71. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 67. Chef Nigella Lawson is 66. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 66. Actor Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) is 57. TV personality Julie Chen is 56. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s the Boss”) is 50. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (“Babel”) is 45. Actor Eddie Redmayne (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” ″The Theory of Everything”) is 44. Comedian Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Actor Diona Reasonover (“NCIS”) is 42. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 40.

Jan. 7: “Rolling Stone” magazine founder Jann Wenner is 80. Singer Kenny Loggins is 78. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 77. Actor Erin Gray (“Silver Spoons,” ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 76. Actor Sammo Hung (“Martial Law”) is 74. Actor David Caruso is 70. TV anchor Katie Couric is 69. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 67. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) is 67. Actor David Marciano (“Homeland,” ″The Shield”) is 66. Actor Hallie Todd (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 64. Actor Nicolas Cage is 62. Singer John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting is 61. Actor Rex Lee (“Entourage”) is 57. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings,” ″Cosby”) is 56. Actor Kevin Rahm (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Judging Amy”) is 55. Jeremy Renner (“Mayor of Kingstown,” “The Avengers”) is 55. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 52. Actor Reggie Austin (“Agent Carter,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 47. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 47. Actor Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) is 44. Actor Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of Shield”) is 43. Actor Robert Ri’chard (“One on One”) is 43. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca (“Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “Nikita”) is 39. Actor Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket”) is 36. Actor Camryn Grimes (“The Young and the Restless”) is 36. Actor Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) is 26.

Jan. 8: Singer Shirley Bassey is 89. Game show host Bob Eubanks (“The Newlywed Game”) is 88. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 86. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 85. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 82. Actor Kathleen Noone (“Knots Landing”) is 81. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 80. Director John McTiernan (“Predator,” “Die Hard”) is 75. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris (“Desperate Housewives”) is 71. Actor Michelle Forbes (“True Blood,” ″Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 61. Actor Maria Pitillo (“Providence”) is 60. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 57. Singer Sean Paul is 53. Singer-actor Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 50. Actor Amber Benson (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 49. Actor-director Sarah Polley is 47. Actor Gaby Hoffmann (“Girls,” ″Field of Dreams”) is 44. Guitarist Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 43. Actor-singer Cynthia Erivo is 39.

Jan. 9: Actor K Callan (“Lois and Clark”) is 90. Singer Joan Baez is 85. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 82. Actor John Doman (“Gotham”) is 81. Singer Crystal Gayle is 75. Actor J.K. Simmons (TV’s “The Closer,” ″Spider-Man” movies) is 71. Actor Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter” movies, “Vera Drake”) is 70. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 63. Actor Joely Richardson is 61. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 59. Actor David Costabile (“Billions,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 59. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 59. Actor Joey Lauren Adams (“Chasing Amy,” ″Big Daddy”) is 58. Actor Deon Cole (“black-ish”) is 55. Actor Angela Bettis (“Carrie,” ″Girl, Interrupted”) is 53. Actor Omari Hardwick (“Power”) is 52. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 48. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 42. Singer Paolo Nutini is 39. Actor Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Actor Kerris Dorsey (“Ray Donovan,” ″Brothers and Sisters”) is 28. Actor Tyree Brown (“Parenthood”) is 22.

Jan. 10: Actor William Sanderson (“Deadwood,” ″Newhart”) is 82. Singer Rod Stewart is 81. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 78. Singer Pat Benatar is 73. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 71. Singer Shawn Colvin is 70. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 67. Actor Evan Handler (“Sex and the City”) is 65. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 62. Actor Trini Alvarado is 59. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 48. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 47. Musician Valerie June is 44.

