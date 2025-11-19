Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder, NBC News
2. The Hand in the Window, 20/20 True Crime
3. Blood Trails, MeatEater
4. Once We Were Spacemen, Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk
5. Crissle’ Couch, CAKE MEDIA
6. IT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast, HBO
7. Matty, Casefile Presents
8. Wingmen with Matthew & Brady Tkachuk, Wave
9. WICKED: The Official Podcast, Universal Pictures
10. Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche, Exactly Right
