Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 11:27 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder, NBC News

2. The Ryen Russillo Show, Barstool Sports

3. The Preventionist, Serial

4. unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Audacy

5. The Hand in the Window, 20/20 True Crime

6. Blood Trails, MeatEater

7. Pluribus: The Official Podcast, Apple TV

8. The Hidden Third, Mariana van Zeller

9. HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil, Studio71

10. IT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast, HBO

