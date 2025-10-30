US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “The Proving Ground” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) 3. “The…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Proving Ground” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

3. “The Things Gods Break” by Abigail Owen (Red Tower)

4. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

5. “Remain” by Sparks/Shyamalan (Random House)

6. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

7. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Witherspoon/Coben (Grand Central)

8. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

9. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Twice” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

11. “King Sorrow” by Joe Hill (Morrow)

12. “The Christmas Ring” by Karen Kingsbury (Thomas Nelson)

13. “The Land of Sweet Forever” by Harper Lee (Harper)

14. “The Christmas Tree Farm (deluxe ed.)” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

15. “The Academy” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

2. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

3. “To Rescue the American Spirit” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

4. “1929″ by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

5. “Measure with Your Heart” by Hannah Taylor (Clarkson Potter)

6. “The Promise of Heaven” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Under Siege” by Eric Trump (Threshold)

8. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

9. “Delivering the Wow” by Richard Fain (Fast Company)

10. “Giving Up Is Unforgivable” by Joyce Vance (Dutton)

11. “Finding My Way” by Malala Yousafzai (Atria)

12. “Puzzle Mania!” by Joel Fagliano (Authors Equity)

13. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fugelsang (Avid Reader)

15. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Good Spirits” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

2. “Mate” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. “Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

4. “The Mad Wife” by Meagan Church (Sourcebooks Landmark)

5. “Secret Haven” by Catherine Cowles (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

6. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Gingerbread Bakery” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

8. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 42″ by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

9. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

11. “Binding 13″ by Chloe Walsh (Bloom)

12. “Keeping 13″ by Chloe Walsh (Bloom)

13. “Nana, Vol. 1 (25th anniv. ed.)” by Ai Yazawa (Viz)

14. “Fight Oligarchy” by Bernie Sanders (Crown)

15. “My Dress-Up Darling, Vol. 14″ by Shinichi Fukuda (Square Enix Manga)

_____

