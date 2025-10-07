US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. 107 Days by Kamala Harris, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 2. The Let Them Theory…

Nonfiction

1. 107 Days by Kamala Harris, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Strong Ground by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Awake by Jen Hatmaker, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

Fiction

1. Hot for Slayer by Ali Hazelwood, narrated by Nina Yndis and Maxim Reston (Amazon Original Stories)

2. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

3. The Impossible Fortune by Richard Osman, narrated by Fiona Shaw (Penguin Audio)

4. The Prophecy Season 2 by Randy McKinnon and Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, performed by Kerry Washington, Giancarlo Esposito, Dulé Hill, Rhenzy Feliz, Ebony Obsidian, Eme Ikwuakor, Alano Miller, Annie Gonzalez, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roz Stanley, Guillermo Diaz, Crystal Fox and Mara Shuster-Lefkowitz (Audible Originals)

5. Alchemised by SenLinYu, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Random House Audio)

6. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

7. Denied Access by Vince Flynn and Don Bentley, narrated by Steven Weber (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Behind a Locked Door by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Robyn Addison and Lucy Dixon (Audible Studios)

9. Magic Hour by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Suzanne Toren (Brilliance Audio)

10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

