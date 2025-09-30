US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. 107 Days by Kamala Harris, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 2. Awake by Jen Hatmaker,…

Nonfiction

1. 107 Days by Kamala Harris, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Awake by Jen Hatmaker, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Strong Ground by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

7. All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The Book of Sheen by Charlie Sheen, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The MAGA Doctrine by Charlie Kirk, narrated by Timothy McKean (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. The Primal of Blood and Bone by Jennifer L. Armentrout, narrated by Stina Nielsen, Tim Campbell and Dane Williams (Brilliance Audio)

2. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen and Lulu Raczka, performed by Marisa Abela, Harris Dickinson, Glenn Close, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Bill Nighy, Sophie Wilde, Will Poulter, Jessie Buckley, Toheeb Jimoh, Patricia Allison, Bertie Carvel, Leah Harvey, David Gyasi, Rosalind Eleazar and full cast (Audible Originals)

3. Hot for Slayer by Ali Hazelwood, narrated by Nina Yndis and Maxim Reston (Amazon Original Stories)

4. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

5. Alchemised by SenLinYu, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Random House Audio)

6. Circle of Days by Ken Follett, narrated by Richard Armitage (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Tourist Season by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Robert Hatchet (Zando Penguin Audio)

8. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

9. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

11. Behind a Locked Door by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Robyn Addison and Lucy Dixon (Audible Studios)

