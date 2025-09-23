US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 2. The…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand & Shelby Cunningham (Little, Brown and Company)

3. 1984 by George Orwell (Mariner Books Classics)

4. The Shattering Peace by John Scalzi (Tor Publishing Group)

5. Plain Truth by Jodi Picoult (Atria Books)

6. The Lost and Found Bookshop by Susan Wiggs (William Morrow)

7. Buckeye: A Read with Jenna Pick by Patrick Ryan (Random House Publishing Group)

8. California Love Songs (The Davenports, Book 4) by Bella Andre & Nicky Arden (Carmel Oak Press)

9. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Publishing)

10. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Secret of Secrets: A Novel (Unabridged) by Dan Brown (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. Poems & Prayers (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Academy by Elin Hilderbrand & Shelby Cunningham (Hachette Audio )

5. The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

7. The Book of Sheen (Unabridged) by Charlie Sheen (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. All the Way to the River: Oprah’s Book Club: Love, Loss, and Liberation (Unabridged) by Elizabeth Gilbert (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

