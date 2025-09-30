Live Radio
Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

September 30, 2025, 11:23 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Deadly Engagement, Dateline NBC

2. Curse of: America’s Next Top Model, iHeartPodcasts

3. Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast, BBC Studios

4. Since You Asked with Lori Gottlieb and Gretchen Rubin, Lemonada

5. Sharp or Square, iHeartPodcasts and The Volume

6. The Missing Sister, Wondery

7. Simpsons Declassified with Nancy Cartwright, Audacy

8. Crimes Of…, Crime House

9. Legally Brunette, iHeartPodcasts

10. Incels, iHeart True Crime

