Fans of Taylor Swift think she’s hinted about new album with these outfits

Superstar Taylor Swift is known to leave Easter eggs that drive fans to speculate what her next move would be. Many think she's been dropping hints about her latest album for about a year.

Taylor Swift just announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” will be coming out Oct. 3.

During her first-ever podcast appearance, the pop superstar shared some details about the album on “New Heights,” which is hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Swift is known for planting Easter eggs and clues, and her fans are noticing those that have pointed to the release date and other details about the album.

“It’s become like a sport for Swifties to hunt for these Easter eggs,” said Molly, who co-hosts “Hits Differently: A Taylor Swift Podcast” with her friend Ryan.

Some of their ideas are theories, while others were confirmed by the singer herself.

“This week, seeing all of these things that we’ve noticed over the last three years coming to fruition, it just feels so validating,” Molly said. “We do spend a lot of time and energy thinking about these things, and then now, they’ve come true.”

Why Swifties say Oct. 3 is ‘perfect’

Fans said there’s evidence she’s hinted at the release date for a year.

For starters, Swift’s lucky number is 13. Past Easter eggs have involved numbers.

“Oct. 3: 10 plus three equals 13. Perfect,” Molly said.

Swift announced her 12th studio album on Tuesday, Aug. 12. On that day last year, she was photographed wearing a plaid outfit that featured mint and orange — the color scheme for “The Life of a Showgirl.” Plaid has shown up in her wardrobe repeatedly during public appearances over the past year.

“If you want to take it the one step further and just think about the plaid, National Plaid Day is Oct. 3,” Molly said.

Swift put out a line of merchandise that seemed to nod to music about Travis Kelce last year on Oct. 3, 2024 — which happens to be National Boyfriend Day.

Dropping hints during the Eras Tour about 12th album

On the “New Heights” podcast, Swift said she recorded the new album while on tour in Europe. But fans believe the concept has been a long time coming.

“We can look back at all these different things from the ‘Midnights’ era and The Eras Tour in general,” Molly said. “Taylor was building this foundation of nods toward ‘Life of a Showgirl.'”

A couple of music videos from songs on her 2022 “Midnights” album bring up imagery of glamorous showgirls or performers. The “Anti-Hero” video includes a “pop star Taylor” in a sparkly orange romper and “real Taylor” in a white T-shirt and shorts.

“They’re kind of fighting with each other and creating this conflict throughout the music video. And pop star Taylor in that music video is wearing the exact colors that are now being used as the main colors for life of a showgirl,” she said.

In the music video for the song “Bejeweled,” a sparkling Swift sits atop a clock and lays inside an oversize martini glass.

On the last night of the Eras Tour, Swift switched it up from her typical ending and exited through an orange door.

“Taylor walking through that door was metaphorically her walking behind, out from the stage to the behind the scenes, which is the whole concept for this album,”

That Easter egg of an orange door was confirmed by Swift — who cheered on fans who caught the difference.

Since the tour, the color orange and the door metaphor have been repeatedly used to market the music. For example, before the album announcement, her marketing team posted 12 images on Instagram of Swift wearing bright, sparkling orange.

What could be on the way?

Swift talked with the Kelce brothers for two hours on their podcast. That’s given fans plenty of material to cook up theories about the future.

Swift mentioned the number 16 twice during her podcast appearance. Exactly 16 months from Wednesday would be Swift’s birthday — Dec. 13, 2026. Molly said fans hope that’s a hint for something coming that date.

There was some talk about the Super Bowl and halftime show performances. Though some fans are hoping Swift would take to the field to belt out chart-topping hits, that’s not an idea Molly subscribes to.

“I personally don’t think she will accept the offer to perform at the Super Bowl until Travis is retired, now that they’re in a relationship,” she said.

But Molly does have a football-adjacent theory. Even before dating Travis Kelce, Swift has made announcements through the NFL — including a teaser for her “Midnights” album during Thursday night football.

When the Chiefs play the Jaguars on Oct. 6, Molly predicts Swift will make a play.

“Maybe they’re going to use one of her songs or premiere a music video … on the ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast on ESPN,” Molly said.

But if she’s wrong — as Swifties have been in the past — she’ll shake it off.

“We try not to get too caught up in when we fail at the at the Easter egging because we really do just find joy in it,” Molly said.

