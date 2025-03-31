Pat Sajak returns for his final spin on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

Maryland resident Pat Sajak is returning to television as the host of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" on Wednesday, April 30.

The former “Wheel of Fortune” host hasn’t had his final spin just yet.

Pat Sajak, a resident of Maryland’s Severna Park, according to the MoCo Show, is returning to television as host of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” starting Wednesday, April 30.

Celebrities hoping to guess the right letters for Sajak’s last spins of the wheel over the season will include Josh Gad, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Justin Long, Rainn Wilson and many more.

Sajak will, of course, be joined by longtime co-host Vanna White as celebrities compete for a chance at $1 million for a charity of their choosing.

Sajak left “Wheel of Fortune” in June after more than 40 years and over 8,000 episodes. TV personality Ryan Seacrest subsequently took over as the show’s host.

The show will be on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and available streaming the next day on Hulu.

