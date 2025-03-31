Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » Pat Sajak returns for…

Pat Sajak returns for his final spin on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 31, 2025, 3:09 PM

The former “Wheel of Fortune” host hasn’t had his final spin just yet.

Pat Sajak, a resident of Maryland’s Severna Park, according to the MoCo Show, is returning to television as host of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” starting Wednesday, April 30.

Related stories

Celebrities hoping to guess the right letters for Sajak’s last spins of the wheel over the season will include Josh Gad, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Justin Long, Rainn Wilson and many more.

Sajak will, of course, be joined by longtime co-host Vanna White as celebrities compete for a chance at $1 million for a charity of their choosing.

Sajak left “Wheel of Fortune” in June after more than 40 years and over 8,000 episodes. TV personality Ryan Seacrest subsequently took over as the show’s host.

The show will be on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and available streaming the next day on Hulu.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up