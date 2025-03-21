Dire situation on vanishing Tangier Island captured by new documentary

Virginia’s Tangier Island's climate crisis is captured in the new documentary “Been Here Stay Here,” which provides a deeper look at how the Chesapeake Bay community is grappling with an uncertain future.

“I think of it as a canary in the coal mine story,” said director David Usui. “What’s happening there on Tangier (Island) is a warning sign for coastal communities everywhere.”

Usui spent years immersing himself in the island’s close-knit Christian community, winning their trust before bringing cameras to film. “Been Here Stay Here” is an observational documentary, or cinéma vérité, which means there are no interviews.

“You’re just observing life as it’s unfolding right in front of you. It feels really immersive. It feels intimate. (It) feels very personal,” Usui said.

Tangier Island is sinking, and one expert gave Usui an estimate of 20 years before it’s underwater. The island needs government support to build a protective sea wall. Otherwise, the people living there could become the first climate change refugees in the country.

“They’ve been living there for a long time, nearly 250 years now, and they’re just trying to preserve their way of life, their Christian community, (their) faith,” Usui said. “I think they’re looking for divine guidance.”

Usui said it’s an honor to share these stories and hopes the documentary taps into a sense of empathy. He recently screened “Been Here Stay Here” for families on the island and called it an “incredibly special” experience.

“There were a lot of tears shed,” he said. “They expressed a lot of gratitude for sharing their story in such a respectful way.”

“Been Here Stay Here” will be screened at the DC Environmental Film Festival on March 25, then at the Annapolis Film Festival on March 28 and 29. You can watch the trailer here.

