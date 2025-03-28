‘A Room in the Castle’ is not your father’s ‘Hamlet’

In this reimagined version of "Hamlet" playing at the Folger Shakespeare Theatre in D.C., the story is told from the viewpoint of the women of the play.

In this reimagined version of "Hamlet" playing at the Folger Shakespeare Theatre in D.C., the story is told from the viewpoint of the women of the play.(Credit Folger Shakespeare Theatre) In this reimagined version of "Hamlet" playing at the Folger Shakespeare Theatre in D.C., the story is told from the viewpoint of the women of the play.(Credit Folger Shakespeare Theatre) When you hear William Shakespeare’s name, you likely think back to high school when you had to read the CliffsNotes to understand one of his plays. “A Room in the Castle” is a new take on one of the most famous plays in literary history.

The cast members of “A Room in the Castle” want people to know that you don’t have to be a “Bard of Avon” expert to enjoy the play.

“Don’t let that intimidate you from coming. We’re just talking like everyday people,” said Burgess Byrd, who portrays Anna in the play.

Sabrina Lynne Sawyer, who plays Ophelia, told WTOP of the audience, “We find a lot of people realize that they know more ‘Hamlet’ than they actually thought they did.”

Queen Gertrude is played by Oneika Phillips, who pointed out the female characters only have 17% of the spoken lines in the classic production of “Hamlet.”

“So this gives an opportunity to enrich their stories,” Phillips said. “To tell a story that can bridge almost 400 years in 2025, and be relevant at this time, I think is a wonderful opportunity to be on stage to tell.”

The play was written by Lauren M. Gunderson, directed by Kaja Dunn, and co-produced with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.

The play will run at the Folger Shakespeare Theatre until April 6.

