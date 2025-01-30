US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

4. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

6. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

7. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

8. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

9. “Beautiful Ugly” by Alice Feeney (Flatiron)

10. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

11. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

12. “We Do Not Part” by Han Kang (Hogarth)

13. “Holmes Is Missing” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

14. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

15. “Never Say Never” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

3. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

5. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

6. “Essential” by Smith/Monahan (Wiley)

7. “Dare I Say It” by Naomi Watts (Crown)

8. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

9. “There’s Treasure Inside” by Jon Collins-Black (Treasure)

10. “The JFK Conspiracy” by Meltzer/Mensch (Flatiron)

11. “You Deserve to Be Rich” by Bilal/Millings (Crown Currency)

12. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

13. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

14. “Go Higher” by Big Sean (Simon Element)

15. “What’s Your Dream” by Simon Squibb (Crown Currency)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

3. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

4. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

5. “God of Ruin” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

6. “My Funny Demon Valentine (deluxe ed.)” by Aurora Ascher (Kensington)

7. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

10. “She’s Not Sorry” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

11. “The Texas Murders” by Patterson/Bourelle (Little, Brown)

12. “Martyr!” by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage)

13. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

15. “Hunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

_____

