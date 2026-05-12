US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. 26 Beauties by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)Title by Author (Publisher) 2.…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. 26 Beauties by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)Title by Author (Publisher)

2. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Platform Decay by Martha Wells (Tor Publishing Group)Title by Author (Publisher)

4. Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune (Penguin Publishing Group)Title by Author (Publisher)

5. The Daisy Chain Flower Shop by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

6. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

8. Strangers by Belle Burden (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Fury Bound by Sable Sorensen (Requited)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

2. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Famesick: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Lena Dunham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The Fine Art of Lying by Alexandra Andrews (HarperCollins Publishers )

6. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. Our Perfect Storm (Unabridged) by Carley Fortune (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. 26 Beauties by James Patterson (Hachette Audio )

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (HarperCollins Publishers )

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

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