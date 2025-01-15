Building owner approved to install gate on ‘Sex and the City’ stoop to stop overzealous fans

Fans of the iconic show "Sex and the City" have led the owner of one West Village building to ask the question, can we stop fans from stepping on our stoop?

That’s what the owner of the Perry Street building since 1978 would like to do.

The owner, Barbara Lorber, says she doesn’t mind people standing on the sidewalk or going across the street to take a picture of the stoop, but the issue is, that not everyone follows the rules.

There is currently a chain across the stoop with a sign that says “Private property, no trespassing.”

Some people have gone up the steps to try to open the door, and others have tried to go inside the building.

She has experienced people knocking on the door at all hours and said some people have carved graffiti on the door and stoop.

“I’ve postponed what is the inevitable,” she said.

Lorber requested that an iron gate be installed over the stoop. She was emotional as she told the commissioners about the difficult decision.

“I love what it was, and that house shouldn’t be gated, excuse me, but what was beautiful in the late 19th century is unfortunately, in need of more protection in our century,” she said.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission approved the addition of a gate to the home in the historic district.

Although the LPC said the applicant will have to work with them to “simplify” the design.

Neighbors who live on Perry Street say they’re also fed up and showed their support for the gate.

One woman says she’s witnessed an egregious attack on personal property.

The commissioner pointed out in the meeting that there is an uptick in similar gate requests from people who live throughout the city because they simply feel unsafe.