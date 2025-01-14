Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):
1. L.A. on Fire – The Daily
2. SURVIVED: Dianna D’Aiello – Crime Junkie
3. The End of Justine Trudeau’s Canada – The Daily
4. The Reinvention of Jan. 6 – The Daily
5. Trump 2.0: A Criminal Sentencing, Presidential Legacies, and Greenland – The Daily
6. Republicans Take Control of Congress — and Harris Certifies Her Own Loss – The Daily
7. The Watcher – Dateline NBC
8. How to Win Friends and Influence People – This American Life
9. #2255 – Mark Zuckerberg – The Joe Rogan Experience
10. #2254 – Mel Gibson – The Joe Rogan Experience
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.