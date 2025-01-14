Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » Apple Podcasts – Top…

Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

January 14, 2025, 1:15 PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. L.A. on Fire – The Daily

2. SURVIVED: Dianna D’Aiello – Crime Junkie

3. The End of Justine Trudeau’s Canada – The Daily

4. The Reinvention of Jan. 6 – The Daily

5. Trump 2.0: A Criminal Sentencing, Presidential Legacies, and Greenland – The Daily

6. Republicans Take Control of Congress — and Harris Certifies Her Own Loss – The Daily

7. The Watcher – Dateline NBC

8. How to Win Friends and Influence People – This American Life

9. #2255 – Mark Zuckerberg – The Joe Rogan Experience

10. #2254 – Mel Gibson – The Joe Rogan Experience

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up