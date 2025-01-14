Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. L.A. on Fire – The Daily 2. SURVIVED: Dianna D’Aiello – Crime Junkie 3. The…

Top New Shows (US):

1. L.A. on Fire – The Daily

2. SURVIVED: Dianna D’Aiello – Crime Junkie

3. The End of Justine Trudeau’s Canada – The Daily

4. The Reinvention of Jan. 6 – The Daily

5. Trump 2.0: A Criminal Sentencing, Presidential Legacies, and Greenland – The Daily

6. Republicans Take Control of Congress — and Harris Certifies Her Own Loss – The Daily

7. The Watcher – Dateline NBC

8. How to Win Friends and Influence People – This American Life

9. #2255 – Mark Zuckerberg – The Joe Rogan Experience

10. #2254 – Mel Gibson – The Joe Rogan Experience

