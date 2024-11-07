US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Grey Wolf” by Louise Penny (Minotaur) 2. “Throne of Secrets” by Kerri Maniscalco (Little, Brown) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Grey Wolf” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “Throne of Secrets” by Kerri Maniscalco (Little, Brown)

3. “In Too Deep” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

4. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

5. “The Waiting” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

6. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

7. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

8. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Blood over Bright Haven” by M.L. Wang (Del Rey)

10. “The Blue Hour” by Paula Hawkins (Mariner)

11. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo (deluxe ed.)” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria)

12. “Legends & Lattes (deluxe ed.)” by Travis Baldree (Tor)

13. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

14. “Bloodguard” by Cecy Robson (Red Tower)

15. “Bookshops & Bonedust (deluxe ed.)” by Travis Baldree (Tor)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

2. “Framed” by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

4. “War” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Justine Cooks” by Justine Doiron (Clarkson Potter)

6. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

8. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

9. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

10. “From Here to the Great Unknown” by Presley/Keough (Random House)

11. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

12. “American Heroes” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

13. “Patriot” by Alexei Navalny (Knopf)

14. “Brothers” by Alex Van Halen (Harper)

15. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Striker (deluxe ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

4. “God of Malice” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

5. “How My Neighbor Stole Christmas” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

6. “The Christmas Tree Farm” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

7. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

9. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

10. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

11. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Phantasma” by Kaylie Smith (Forever)

13. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

15. “Conclave” by Robert Harris (Vintage)

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.