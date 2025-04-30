US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear,…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Matriarch by Tina Knowles, narrated by the author, Beyoncé, Solange, Kelly Rowland and Angie Beyincé (Random House Audio)

4. The Sleeping World: Rainforest Lounging with a Sloth by Mumble Media and Audible Sleep, narrated by Cynthia Kimola (Audible Originals)

5. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

7. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. On Democracies and Death Cults by Douglas Murray, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

9. Don’t Say Um by Michael Chad Hoeppner, narrated by the author (Balance)

10. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green, narrated by the author (Listening Library)

Fiction

1. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

2. The Big Fix: A Jack Bergin Mystery by John Mankiewicz, Jamie Napoli, Daniel Pyne, Katie Pyne and Aaron Lipstadt, performed by Jon Hamm, Ana de la Reguera, Alia Shawkat, Omar Epps, Erin Moriarty, Sosie Bacon, John Slattery and Full Cast (Audible Originals)

3. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

4. The Twisted Women’s Book Club by Karin Slaughter, Lee Child, B.A. Paris, Caroline Kepnes, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Sarah Pekkanen, Linwood Barclay, Naomi Hirahara, K. J. Howe, Robert Dugoni, Alison Gaylin, Heather Gudenkauf, Shari Lapena, Clare Mackintosh and Stacy Willingham, performed by January LaVoy, Andi Arndt, Saskia Maarleveld, Kathleen Early and full cast (Audible Originals)

5. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose, narrated by Mozhan Navabi, Andrew Eiden, Adam Lazarre-White, J. S. Arquin, Brittany Pressley and Andi Arndt (Blackstone Publishing)

6. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, narrated by Hattie Morahan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

9. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez, narrated by Christine Lakin and Matt Lanter (Forever)

10. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

