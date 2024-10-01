Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. Criminal Attorney, Wondery 2. Murder in the Orange Grove: The Troubled Case Against Crowley Green,…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Criminal Attorney, Wondery

2. Murder in the Orange Grove: The Troubled Case Against Crowley Green, 48 Hours

3. 60 Minutes: A Second Look, CBS News

4. Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch, Hailey Welch

5. Raising Parents with Emily Oster, The Free Press

6. Missing Niamh, Casefile Presents

7. Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, SiriusXM Podcasts

8. Murder & The Menendez Brothers ‘ Court TV Podcast, Court TV Podcast

9. Mind Your Own with Lupita Nyong’o, Lemonada

10. Forgive Me For I Have Followed, My Cultura Network

