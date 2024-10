Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. Kill List, Wondery 2. Candyman: The True Story Behind The Bathroom Mirror Murder, 48 Hours…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Kill List, Wondery

2. Candyman: The True Story Behind The Bathroom Mirror Murder, 48 Hours

3. Murder & The Menendez Brothers ‘ Court TV Podcast, Court TV Podcast

4. The Man in the Black Mask, Dateline NBC

5. Missing Niamh, Casefile Presents

6. The Kevin O’Connor Show, Yahoo Sports

7. The Love Seat, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

8. Chess Piece: The Elian Gonzalez Story, My Cultura Network

9. The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein, Pray.com

10. GoalLess: A Soccer Show, SmartLess Media

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.