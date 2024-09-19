US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea” by TJ Klune (Tor) 2. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty (Crown) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea” by TJ Klune (Tor)

2. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

3. “Tell Me Everything” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

4. “The Games Gods Play (deluxe ltd. ed.)” by Abigail Owen (Red Tower)

5. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “Trigun (deluxe ed.)” by Yasuhiro Nightow (Dark Horse Manga)

7. “The Life Impossible” by Matt Haig (Viking)

8. “By Any Other Name” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

9. “The Cursed (special ed.)” by Harper L. Woods (Bramble)

10. “Vince Flynn: Capture or Kill” by Don Bentley (Atria/Bestler)

11. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

12. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

13. “Passions in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

14. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

15. “The Coven (special ed.)” by Harper L. Woods (Bramble)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

2. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

3. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

4. “The Highest Calling” by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Dragon’s Prophecy” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

6. “I Used to Like You Until…” by Kat Timpf (Threshold)

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “Risks and Returns” by Wilbur Ross (Regnery)

9. “You Can’t Have It All” by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery)

10. “Run Over by the Grace Train” by Joby Martin (Faithwords)

11. “Make It Easy” by Danielle Walker (Ten Speed)

12. “The Journey of Leadership” by Dana Maor et al. (Portfolio)

13. “Lovely One” by Ketanji Brown Jackson (Random House)

14. “Who Could Ever Love You” by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s)

15. “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

2. “It Ends with Us (media tie-in)” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. “Daydream” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “The Perfect Son” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Wild Eyes” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

8. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

9. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Truly Madly Deeply” by L.J. Shen (Bloom)

11. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Fall into Temptation” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

13. “Reconnected” by Carlos Whittaker (Thomas Nelson)

14. “The Edge” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

15. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

_____

