Chappell Roan turns Merriweather into a ‘Pink Pony Club,’ Shaboozey is at 9:30 Club getting ‘Tipsy’ in September

The D.C. area is still the hottest place to be, even as the cool fall weather rolls into town.
Hometown heroes like Shaboozey and growing global icons such as Chappell Roan will rock the region this month.
They’re all featured in our September entertainment guide of fun events in the D.C. area:
September Entertainment Guide:
Sept. 3: Crowded House at Wolf Trap
Sept. 3-8: “MJ: The Musical” at National Theatre
Sept. 3-8: “Noises Off” at Keegan Theatre
Sept. 3-15: “Soft Power” at Signature Theatre
Sept. 4: Live & Stone Temple Pilots at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 5: The Washington Ballet at Wolf Trap
Sept. 5: Dweezil Zappa at The Birchmere
Sept. 5: Jon Pardi at Pier Six Pavilion
Sept. 5-29: The 22+ Weddings of Hugo at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Sept. 6-Oct. 6: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” by Mosaic Theatre
Sept. 6: Rob Thomas at Kennedy Center
Sept. 6: “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” opens in movie theaters
Sept. 6: Kim Scott at Blues Alley
Sept. 6: John Cafferty at The Birchmere
Sept. 6: Taylor Swift Dance Party at Howard Theatre
Sept. 6-Oct. 13: “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” at Arena Stage
Sept. 6-Nov. 10: “The Addams Family” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Sept. 7: John Cafferty at Rams Head Annapolis
Sept. 7-8: Bethesda Row Arts Festival
Sept. 5-8: D.C. Shorts Film Festival
Sept. 6: Chappell Roan “Hot to Go” Dance Party at 9:30 Club
Sept. 6: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Sept. 7: Bruce Springsteen at Nats Park
Sept. 7: Clutch & Rival Sons at The Anthem
Sept. 7: Deep Purple at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 7: Roy Wood Jr. at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 7: Oak Ridge Boys at Weinberg Center
Sept. 7: Joe Gatto at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Sept. 7: Rickey Smiley at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 7-22: “Little Women” at Arlington Players
Sept. 8: The Killers at Merriweather
Sept. 8: The Lemonheads at 9:30 Club
Sept. 8: Los Lonely Boys at Tally Ho Theatre
Sept. 8: Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 8-Oct. 6: “The Comeuppance” at Woolly Mammon Theatre
Sept. 9: Nicki Minaj at Capital One Arena
Sept. 10: Squeeze & Boy George at Wolf Trap
Sept. 10: Peter Frampton at Warner Theatre
Sept. 10: Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 10-11: Anthony Anderson hosts “D.C. Originality” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 10-Oct. 13: “Comedy of Errors” at Shakespeare Theatre
Sept. 10-Oct. 20: “Primary Trust” at Signature Theatre
Sept. 11: Jason Isbell at Wolf Trap
Sept. 11: Tom Jones at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 11-Oct. 6: “Sojourners” at Round House Theatre
Sept. 12: Library of Congress hosts Film Costume Ball
Sept. 12: Kygo at Merriweather
Sept. 12: Pearl Jam at CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 12-15: James Taylor at Wolf Trap
Sept. 12-15: Annapolis Songwriters Festival
Sept. 12-15: Tommy Davidson at D.C. Improv
Sept. 12-22: “How to Be a Korean Woman” at Theater J
Sept. 13: Bruce Springsteen at Camden Yards
Sept. 13: Hans Zimmer at CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 13: Styx at The Lyric Baltimore
Sept. 13: Flo Rida at Great Frederick Fair
Sept. 13: St. Vincent at The Anthem
Sept. 13: “Here After” opens in theaters
Sept. 13: Kristin Chenoweth at Wolf Trap
Sept. 13: Lake Street Dive at Merriweather
Sept. 13: Buckcherry at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Sept. 13-15: Kevin Hart at DAR Constitution Hall
Sept. 13-15: “Tale of Two Cities” at Folger Theatre
Sept. 14: Natalie Hemby at Rams Head Annapolis
Sept. 14: Common & Pete Rock at Baltimore Soundstage
Sept. 14: Bachman Turner Overdrive at Great Frederick Fair
Sept. 14: National Philharmonic’s Rachmaninoff Festival at Strathmore
Sept. 14-15: Weezer at The Anthem
Sept. 15: Emmy Awards on ABC and Hulu
Sept. 15: Twenty One Pilots at CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 15: Tracy Lawrence & Sara Evans at Great Frederick Fair
Sept. 15: Lee Brice at Annapolis City Dock
Sept. 15: Marc Cohn at Maryland Hall in Annapolis
Sept. 15: Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry at Rams Head Annapolis
Sept. 15: Ruben Studdard at The Birchmere
Sept. 15: Common & Pete Rock at 9:30 Club
Sept. 16: Kaleo at The Anthem
Sept. 16: The National & The War on Drugs at Merriweather
Sept. 17: Meghan Trainor at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 17: Ringo Starr at The Anthem
Sept. 17: Ruben Studdard at Rams Head Annapolis
Sept. 17-Oct. 6: “Clue” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 18: Glen Hansard at 9:30 Club
Sept. 18-Oct. 27: “Winnie the Pooh” at Imagination Stage
Sept. 19: Amy Grant at The Birchmere
Sept. 17: Christylez Bacon at Kennedy Center
Sept. 18-Oct. 27: “Exception to the Rule” at Studio Theatre
Sept. 19: The Beach Boys at Great Frederick Fair
Sept. 19-20: Marcus King at Warner Theatre
Sept. 19-22: D.L. Hughley at D.C. Improv
Sept. 20: Lawrence at The Fillmore
Sept. 20: Riley Green at Great Frederick Fair
Sept. 20: DJ Snake at Echostage
Sept. 20: Kumail Nanjiani at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 20: Van Morrison & Bruce Springsteen Tribute at The Hamilton
Sept. 20-22: “Shrek: The Musical” at Capital One Hall
Sept. 20-22: Kings of Leon at The Anthem
Sept. 20-Oct. 13: “Mister Lincoln” at Ford’s Theatre
Sept. 21: Shaboozey at 9:30 Club
Sept. 21: Jelly Roll at Capital One Arena
Sept. 21: Zedd at The Anthem
Sept. 21: HFStival at Nats Park
Sept. 21: Maxwell at CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 21: Vance Joy at Merriweather
Sept. 21: Debby Boone at Rams Head Annapolis
Sept. 21: Sevendust at The Fillmore
Sept. 21: National Dane Day at Kennedy Center
Sept. 21: Soulja Boy at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Sept. 21-22: Mo Willems at Kennedy Center
Sept. 21-22: Jo Koy at The Lyric Baltimore
Sept. 21-22: Atlantic Starr at The Birchmere
Sept. 22: Roseanne Cash at Strathmore
Sept. 22: The Lovin’ Spoonful at Rams Head Annapolis
Sept. 24: Andy Grammer at Warner Theatre
Sept. 24-26: Sara Bareilles at Kennedy Center
Sept. 25: Kenny G at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 25: Suzanne Vega at The Birchmere
Sept. 25: Jeff Lynne’s ELO at Capital One Arena
Sept. 26: Phillip Phillips at The Birchmere
Sept. 26: Keane at The Anthem
Sept. 26: Charlie XCX at CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 26: Mickey Guyton at Union Stage
Sept. 26: Lalah Hathaway at Warner Theatre
Sept. 26: “Killer Heat” premieres on Prime
Sept. 26: Emerson, Lake & Palmer at Maryland Hall Annapolis
Sept. 26-Oct. 13: D.C. Theatre Week
Sept. 27: Lady A at Nats Park
Sept. 27: The Fray at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 27: Maddie & Tae at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 27: Herbie Hancock at Warner Theatre
Sept. 27: Blippi at EagleBank Arena
Sept. 27: “Lee” opens in movie theaters
Sept. 27: “Wolfs” premiers on Apple TV+
Sept. 27: “Megalopolis” opens in movie theaters
Sept. 27: “Apartment 7A” premieres on Paramount+
Sept. 27: The Marley Brothers Legacy Tour at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 27: Nathaniel Rateliff & My Morning Jacket at Merriweather
Sept. 27-29: Because They’re Funny Festival at The Wharf
Sept. 27-Oct. 20: “Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground” at Olney Theatre
Sept. 28: Chappell Roan headlines All Things Go Music Fest at Merriweather
Sept. 28: Barenaked Ladies at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Sept. 28: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 28: Funkateers Ball at Bethesda Theater
Sept. 28: “Saturday Night Live” returns on NBC
Sept. 28: Bruce Hornsby at Warner Theatre
Sept. 28: Herbie Hancock at The Lyric Baltimore
Sept. 28: National Symphony Orchestra Gala at Kennedy Center
Sept. 28-Oct. 13: “Hamlet” at Synetic Theater
Sept. 29: America at Capital One Hall
Sept. 29: Leslie Jones at The Anthem
Sept. 29: Howie Day at Rams Head Annapolis
Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Vampire Weekend at The Anthem
