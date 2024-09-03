Chappell Roan turns Merriweather into a ‘Pink Pony Club,’ Shaboozey is at 9:30 Club getting ‘Tipsy’ in September

It's the perfect time to welcome stars like Chappell Roan and Shaboozey. They're all featured in the September Entertainment Guide of events in the D.C. area.

The D.C. area is still the hottest place to be, even as the cool fall weather rolls into town.

Hometown heroes like Shaboozey and growing global icons such as Chappell Roan will rock the region this month.

They’re all featured in our September entertainment guide of fun events in the D.C. area:

September Entertainment Guide:

Sept. 3: Crowded House at Wolf Trap

Sept. 3-8: “MJ: The Musical” at National Theatre

Sept. 3-8: “Noises Off” at Keegan Theatre

Sept. 3-15: “Soft Power” at Signature Theatre

Sept. 4: Live & Stone Temple Pilots at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 5: The Washington Ballet at Wolf Trap

Sept. 5: Dweezil Zappa at The Birchmere

Sept. 5: Jon Pardi at Pier Six Pavilion

Sept. 5-29: The 22+ Weddings of Hugo at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Sept. 6-Oct. 6: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” by Mosaic Theatre

Sept. 6: Rob Thomas at Kennedy Center

Sept. 6: “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” opens in movie theaters

Sept. 6: Kim Scott at Blues Alley

Sept. 6: John Cafferty at The Birchmere

Sept. 6: Taylor Swift Dance Party at Howard Theatre

Sept. 6-Oct. 13: “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” at Arena Stage

Sept. 6-Nov. 10: “The Addams Family” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Sept. 7: John Cafferty at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 7-8: Bethesda Row Arts Festival

Sept. 5-8: D.C. Shorts Film Festival

Sept. 6: Chappell Roan “Hot to Go” Dance Party at 9:30 Club

Sept. 6: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 7: Bruce Springsteen at Nats Park

Sept. 7: Clutch & Rival Sons at The Anthem

Sept. 7: Deep Purple at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 7: Roy Wood Jr. at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 7: Oak Ridge Boys at Weinberg Center

Sept. 7: Joe Gatto at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 7: Rickey Smiley at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 7-22: “Little Women” at Arlington Players

Sept. 8: The Killers at Merriweather

Sept. 8: The Lemonheads at 9:30 Club

Sept. 8: Los Lonely Boys at Tally Ho Theatre

Sept. 8: Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 8-Oct. 6: “The Comeuppance” at Woolly Mammon Theatre

Sept. 9: Nicki Minaj at Capital One Arena

Sept. 10: Squeeze & Boy George at Wolf Trap

Sept. 10: Peter Frampton at Warner Theatre

Sept. 10: Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 10-11: Anthony Anderson hosts “D.C. Originality” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 10-Oct. 13: “Comedy of Errors” at Shakespeare Theatre

Sept. 10-Oct. 20: “Primary Trust” at Signature Theatre

Sept. 11: Jason Isbell at Wolf Trap

Sept. 11: Tom Jones at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 11-Oct. 6: “Sojourners” at Round House Theatre

Sept. 12: Library of Congress hosts Film Costume Ball

Sept. 12: Kygo at Merriweather

Sept. 12: Pearl Jam at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 12-15: James Taylor at Wolf Trap

Sept. 12-15: Annapolis Songwriters Festival

Sept. 12-15: Tommy Davidson at D.C. Improv

Sept. 12-22: “How to Be a Korean Woman” at Theater J

Sept. 13: Bruce Springsteen at Camden Yards

Sept. 13: Hans Zimmer at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 13: Styx at The Lyric Baltimore

Sept. 13: Flo Rida at Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 13: St. Vincent at The Anthem

Sept. 13: “Here After” opens in theaters

Sept. 13: Kristin Chenoweth at Wolf Trap

Sept. 13: Lake Street Dive at Merriweather

Sept. 13: Buckcherry at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 13-15: Kevin Hart at DAR Constitution Hall

Sept. 13-15: “Tale of Two Cities” at Folger Theatre

Sept. 14: Natalie Hemby at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 14: Common & Pete Rock at Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 14: Bachman Turner Overdrive at Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 14: National Philharmonic’s Rachmaninoff Festival at Strathmore

Sept. 14-15: Weezer at The Anthem

Sept. 15: Emmy Awards on ABC and Hulu

Sept. 15: Twenty One Pilots at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 15: Tracy Lawrence & Sara Evans at Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 15: Lee Brice at Annapolis City Dock

Sept. 15: Marc Cohn at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

Sept. 15: Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 15: Ruben Studdard at The Birchmere

Sept. 15: Common & Pete Rock at 9:30 Club

Sept. 16: Kaleo at The Anthem

Sept. 16: The National & The War on Drugs at Merriweather

Sept. 17: Meghan Trainor at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 17: Ringo Starr at The Anthem

Sept. 17: Ruben Studdard at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 17-Oct. 6: “Clue” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 18: Glen Hansard at 9:30 Club

Sept. 18-Oct. 27: “Winnie the Pooh” at Imagination Stage

Sept. 19: Amy Grant at The Birchmere

Sept. 17: Christylez Bacon at Kennedy Center

Sept. 18-Oct. 27: “Exception to the Rule” at Studio Theatre

Sept. 19: The Beach Boys at Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 19-20: Marcus King at Warner Theatre

Sept. 19-22: D.L. Hughley at D.C. Improv

Sept. 20: Lawrence at The Fillmore

Sept. 20: Riley Green at Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 20: DJ Snake at Echostage

Sept. 20: Kumail Nanjiani at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 20: Van Morrison & Bruce Springsteen Tribute at The Hamilton

Sept. 20-22: “Shrek: The Musical” at Capital One Hall

Sept. 20-22: Kings of Leon at The Anthem

Sept. 20-Oct. 13: “Mister Lincoln” at Ford’s Theatre

Sept. 21: Shaboozey at 9:30 Club

Sept. 21: Jelly Roll at Capital One Arena

Sept. 21: Zedd at The Anthem

Sept. 21: HFStival at Nats Park

Sept. 21: Maxwell at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 21: Vance Joy at Merriweather

Sept. 21: Debby Boone at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 21: Sevendust at The Fillmore

Sept. 21: National Dane Day at Kennedy Center

Sept. 21: Soulja Boy at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 21-22: Mo Willems at Kennedy Center

Sept. 21-22: Jo Koy at The Lyric Baltimore

Sept. 21-22: Atlantic Starr at The Birchmere

Sept. 22: Roseanne Cash at Strathmore

Sept. 22: The Lovin’ Spoonful at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 24: Andy Grammer at Warner Theatre

Sept. 24-26: Sara Bareilles at Kennedy Center

Sept. 25: Kenny G at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 25: Suzanne Vega at The Birchmere

Sept. 25: Jeff Lynne’s ELO at Capital One Arena

Sept. 26: Phillip Phillips at The Birchmere

Sept. 26: Keane at The Anthem

Sept. 26: Charlie XCX at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 26: Mickey Guyton at Union Stage

Sept. 26: Lalah Hathaway at Warner Theatre

Sept. 26: “Killer Heat” premieres on Prime

Sept. 26: Emerson, Lake & Palmer at Maryland Hall Annapolis

Sept. 26-Oct. 13: D.C. Theatre Week

Sept. 27: Lady A at Nats Park

Sept. 27: The Fray at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 27: Maddie & Tae at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 27: Herbie Hancock at Warner Theatre

Sept. 27: Blippi at EagleBank Arena

Sept. 27: “Lee” opens in movie theaters

Sept. 27: “Wolfs” premiers on Apple TV+

Sept. 27: “Megalopolis” opens in movie theaters

Sept. 27: “Apartment 7A” premieres on Paramount+

Sept. 27: The Marley Brothers Legacy Tour at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 27: Nathaniel Rateliff & My Morning Jacket at Merriweather

Sept. 27-29: Because They’re Funny Festival at The Wharf

Sept. 27-Oct. 20: “Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground” at Olney Theatre

Sept. 28: Chappell Roan headlines All Things Go Music Fest at Merriweather

Sept. 28: Barenaked Ladies at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 28: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 28: Funkateers Ball at Bethesda Theater

Sept. 28: “Saturday Night Live” returns on NBC

Sept. 28: Bruce Hornsby at Warner Theatre

Sept. 28: Herbie Hancock at The Lyric Baltimore

Sept. 28: National Symphony Orchestra Gala at Kennedy Center

Sept. 28-Oct. 13: “Hamlet” at Synetic Theater

Sept. 29: America at Capital One Hall

Sept. 29: Leslie Jones at The Anthem

Sept. 29: Howie Day at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Vampire Weekend at The Anthem

