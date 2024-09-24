Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch, Hailey Welch 2. Raising Parents with Emily Oster, The Free…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch, Hailey Welch

2. Raising Parents with Emily Oster, The Free Press

3. Question Everything with Brian Reed, KCRW

4. Ghost Bunny by Bridget Marquardt & Audiobook Studios

5. The Home Front by Reed Galen

6. We Live Here Now, The Atlantic

7. Murder in the Orange Grove: The Troubled Case Against Crowley Green, 48 Hours

8. Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, SiriusXM Podcasts

9. UNPLUGGED with Nicki Marie by nickimarieinc

10. Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson by Playmaker Podcast Network

