Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):
1. Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch, Hailey Welch
2. Raising Parents with Emily Oster, The Free Press
3. Question Everything with Brian Reed, KCRW
4. Ghost Bunny by Bridget Marquardt & Audiobook Studios
5. The Home Front by Reed Galen
6. We Live Here Now, The Atlantic
7. Murder in the Orange Grove: The Troubled Case Against Crowley Green, 48 Hours
8. Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, SiriusXM Podcasts
9. UNPLUGGED with Nicki Marie by nickimarieinc
10. Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson by Playmaker Podcast Network
