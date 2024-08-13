Apple Podcasts– Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US): 1. Karen, Wondery 2. Betrayal, iHeart True Crime 3. Noble, Wavland 4. Assembly Required with Stacey…

Top New Shows (US):

1. Karen, Wondery

2. Betrayal, iHeart True Crime

3. Noble, Wavland

4. Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams, Crooked Media

5. Tested, CBC STORIES

6. Middling with Eden and Brock, Eden Sher & Brock Ciarlelli

7. Anna’s Guide, Anna Sitar

8. Bongino Report Early Edition with Evita, Cumulus Podcast Network

9. The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, Jinger Vuolo, Jeremy Vuolo

10. The Sports Moment, The Washington Post

