Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

April 15, 2025, 11:25 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. A U-Turn on Tariffs, The Daily

2. How Trump Wiped Out $10 Trillion in Wealth in 3 Days, The Daily

3. The University President Willing to Fight Trump, The Daily

4. MURDERED: Charlotte Grabbe, Crime Junkie

5. ‘I Felt Ashamed.’ Why One Lawyer Resigned When His Firm Caved to Trump, The Daily

6. Deadly Obsession, Dateline NBC

7. The Conservative Activist Pushing Trump to Attack U.S. Colleges, The Daily

8. Global Markets Plummet, Wrongful Deportation Deadline, Second Measles Death, Up First from NPR

9. Just Another Orange Monday, Pod Save America

10. The Long Fuse, This American Life

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

