Megan Thee Stallion headlines Broccoli City music fest this weekend as event moves to DC’s Audi Field

Broccoli City Fest returns to the nation's capital this weekend for two huge days of music.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Broccoli City Fest at Audi Field (Part 1)

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Aug. 26 2022. Hip hop takes center stage at this summer’s Essence Festival of Culture as the event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the genre with performances by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri. The four-day festival is scheduled June 30-July 3, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Aug. 26 2022. Hip hop takes center stage at this summer’s Essence Festival of Culture as the event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the genre with performances by Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri. The four-day festival is scheduled June 30-July 3, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) This year marks the very first time the festival will be held at Audi Field in Southwest D.C.

“It’s really exciting to be at this new venue,” festival co-founder Jermon Williams told WTOP. “You think of the growth over the years from when we started at The Bullpen then over to St. Elizabeth then over to RFK (Stadium) and FedEx (Field), then back to RFK the last two years. So moving over to Audi Field has really been about enhancing the fan experience. We wanted to revolutionize and redefine what it meant to experience a festival.”

While he remains grateful to Events DC for the recent years spent on the RFK Stadium’s grounds in Northeast, Audi Field offers the festival plenty of new opportunities from both a production and amenities standpoint.

“Audi Field is state of the art and we’re actually able to utilize the stadium and the perimeter around the stadium,” Williams said. “The Jumbotron, those big screens, being able to set up the festival so the experience is comparable to an award show where you’re seeing the interaction of the talent backstage. … Also just the facilities, providing our patrons with air-conditioned bathrooms and seating — I don’t think we’ve had a seating option in 11 years.”

It kicks off with a pre-party on Friday at Echostage hosted by nine-time Emmy nominee Issa Rae.

“She’s hosting and we’re super excited about that,” Williams said. “Anybody can go.”

The official two-day music festival arrives on Saturday with three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion headlining a star-studded lineup of Party Next Door, Lil Yachty & The Concrete Family, Fridayy and Teezo Touchdown, all hosted by Desi Banks, Funny Marco, Bryson Tiller, Trapsoul Karaoke and introductions by Rae.

As if that wasn’t enough, Sunday brings a second day of music headlined by four-time Grammy nominated rapper Gunna and this year’s Best New Artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét on a stacked bill with rising stars like Sexyy Red, Key Glock and many more, all hosted by Joe Kay of Soulection Radio.

How does Broccoli City always have a knack for finding “the next big thing” of artists?

“It starts with us just being fans of music culture in general,” Williams said of his fellow co-founders Marcus Allen and Brandon McEachern. “When you’re a fan there’s that natural desire to discover new music for me. I think also having a great team that shares in that passion, a younger great team, because now we’re able to get real-time advice and insight on new artists. Beyond your headlining acts it’s always about how you’re filling out your lineup.”

As a result, attendance has grown along with the festival’s reputation over the past decade.

“I would go back to the precursor to Broccoli City Fest, which was an Earth Day block party we did in L.A. called Global Cooling which had Kendrick Lamar as an opening act, we did 500 or 600 people there,” Williams said. “Fast forward to B.C. Fest, the first iteration in 2013 we ended up doing 5,000, then 2016 jumped to about 13,000, then in 2018 to about 30,000. … This year we’re looking at 25,000 each day, so 50,000 total, so we’re super excited.”

Find more information here.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Broccoli City Fest at Audi Field (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

