Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 4-10:

May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 88. Singer Peggy Santiglia of The Angels is 81. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 78. Country singer Stella Parton is 76. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 75. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 74. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 73. Singer Oleta Adams is 72. Country singer Randy Travis is 66. Actor Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 64. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 58. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ″Blades of Glory”) is 55. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 53. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 50. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 47. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 46. Actor Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 44. Rapper Jidenna is 40. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 31. Country singer RaeLynn is 31. Actor Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 25. Actor Brooklynn Prince (“Cocaine Bear,” “The Florida Project”) is 15.

May 5: Actor Michael Murphy is 87. Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” ″Aliens”) is 85. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 82. Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” ″Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 81. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 80. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 77. Actor Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” ″Knots Landing”) is 70. Actor Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” ″Beverly Hills Cop”) is 68. Actor Richard E. Grant (“Gosford Park”) is 68. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 66. Newsman Brian Williams is 66. TV personality Kyan Douglas (“Rachael Ray,” “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 55. Actor Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 52. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 50. Actor Santiago Cabrera (“Heroes”) is 47. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 46. Singer Craig David is 44. Actor Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 44. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” ″The Tudors”) is 42. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 42. Singer Adele is 37. Singer Chris Brown is 36.

May 6: Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 80. Singer Bob Seger is 80. Singer and comedian Lulu Roman (“Hee Haw”) is 79. Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 78. Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” ″American Tragedy”) is 77. Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 70. Actor Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 65. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 65. Actor Julianne Phillips is 65. Actor George Clooney is 64. Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 64. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 61. Actor Leslie Hope (“24”) is 60. Actor Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 59. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 58. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 54. Actor Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 46. Actor Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 42. Actor Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious”) is 42. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Rapper Meek Mill is 38. Actor Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 32. Actor Noah Galvin (“The Good Doctor”) is 31.

May 7: Singer Thelma Houston is 82. Actor Robin Strasser (“One Life to Live,” “Passions”) is 80. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 79. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 79. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 75. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 73. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 66. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 64. Actor Traci Lords is 57. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 55. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 54. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” “Road Trip”) is 51. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 39. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “The Hunger Games”) is 33. Actor Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 31.

May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 85. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 83. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 80. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 74. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 74. Country musician Billy Burnette is 72. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 72. Actor David Keith is 71. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 70. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 68. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 61. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 61. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 57. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 53. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 50. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 48. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 47. Actor Domhnall Gleeson (“Peter Rabbit,” ″Unbroken”) is 42. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 42. Actor Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 41.

May 9: Producer-director James L. Brooks is 88. Guitarist Sonny Curtis of Buddy Holly and The Crickets is 88. Singer Tommy Roe is 83. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 81. Actor Candice Bergen is 79. Singer Clint Holmes is 79. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 78. Musician Billy Joel is 76. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 75. Actor Alley Mills (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Wonder Years”) is 74. Actor Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 72. Actor Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 69. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 64. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 63. Actor Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” ″The Wire”) is 61. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 55. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 54. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (“Episodes,” ″24″) is 50. Singer Tamia is 50. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 48. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 46. Actor Rosario Dawson is 46. Musician Andrew W.K. is 46. Actor Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” ″In Plain Sight,” ″American Dreams”) is 43. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 40. Actor Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” ″The Newsroom”) is 39.

May 10: Actor David Clennon (“thirtysomething”) is 82. Singer Donovan is 79. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 79. Singer Dave Mason is 79. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 70. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 68. Actor Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 66. Singer Bono of U2 is 65. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 64. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 62. Model Linda Evangelista is 60. Rapper Young MC is 58. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 57. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 57. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 56. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” ″The Good Wife”) is 55. Actor Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” ″The General’s Daughter”) is 54. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 53. Actor Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 50. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 48. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” ″Kenan and Kel”) is 47. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 45. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 42. Actor Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Actor Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 35.

