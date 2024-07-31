Black Eyed Peas, Imagine Dragons and Missy Elliott heat up August entertainment in DC area

The summer weather won’t be the only thing heating up in August!
The calendar of entertainment events is on fire in the D.C. area:
August Entertainment Guide
Aug. 1: The Struts at The Anthem
Aug. 1: Missy Elliott at CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 1-4: “Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Aug. 1-11: “Back to the Future: The Musical” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 1-18: “The Colored Museum” at Studio Theatre
Aug. 1-25: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Olney Theatre
Aug. 1-Sept. 1: “Jersey Boys” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Aug. 1-Sept. 1: “Noises Off” at Keegan Theatre
Aug. 2: Cake at Wolf Trap
Aug. 2: Earth Wind & Fire with Chicago at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 2: M. Night Shyamalan’s “Trap” opens in movie theaters
Aug. 2: Tom Papa at Maryland Hall in Annapolis
Aug. 2: Deana Carter at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 2-4: African Diaspora International Film Festival at GWU
Aug. 2-11: “Nine” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 2-Oct. 5: James Baldwin Centennial Series at Strathmore
Aug. 3: Hootie & the Blowfish at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 3: Dan + Shay at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 3: Jordan Klepper at Kennedy Center
Aug. 3: Taylor Swift Dance Party at 9:30 Club
Aug. 3: Marilyn Manson at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Aug. 3-4: WWE “SummerSlam” on Peacock
Aug. 4: Corinne Bailey Rae at MGM National Harbor
Aug. 4: The Doobie Brothers at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 4: 311 at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 4: Marshall Tucker Band at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 5: WWE “Monday Night Raw” at CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 6: Train & REO Speedwagon at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 6: “House of the Dragon” Season 2 finale on HBO
Aug. 6-Sept. 15: “Soft Power” at Signature Theatre
Aug. 7: Black Eyed Peas at The Anthem
Aug. 7-Sept. 4: “Drill at Dusk” at National Harbor
Aug. 8: Missy Elliott at Capital One Arena
Aug. 8: Dierks Bentley at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 8-11: Tony Rock at DC Improv
Aug. 8: Straight No Chaser at Strathmore
Aug. 9: The LOX at Howard Theatre
Aug. 9: Teddy Swims at Nats Park
Aug. 9: Lyle Lovett at Wolf Trap
Aug. 9: Fred Armisen at Capital Turnaround
Aug. 9: Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors at Kennedy Center
Aug. 9: Fantasia at Pier Six Pavilion
Aug. 9: Slipknot at CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 9: Ben Affleck & Matt Damon’s “The Instigators” premieres on Apple TV+
Aug. 9: Dogstar with Keanu Reeves at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Aug. 10: Fortune Feimster at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Aug. 10: Juvenile at Howard Theatre
Aug. 10: Taking Back Sunday at Rams Head Baltimore
Aug. 11: Rachel Bloom at Lincoln Theatre
Aug. 12: Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 13: UB40 at 9:30 Club
Aug. 19: Andra Day at Howard Theatre
Aug. 13: Five for Fighting at Lincoln Theatre
Aug. 13-Sept. 1: “Mamma Mia!” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 13-Sept. 8: “MJ: The Musical” at National Theatre
Aug. 14: Suzy Bogguss at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 14: “Daughters” documentary on Netflix
Aug. 14: Primus and Coheed & Cambria at The Anthem
Aug. 15: Thirty Seconds to Mars at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 15: The Righteous Brothers at Strathmore
Aug. 15: Wynton Marsalis at Wolf Trap
Aug. 15-17: D.C. Black Film Festival
Aug. 16: Ben Schwartz & Friends at The Anthem
Aug. 16: Iliza Shlesinger at The Hallam Live! Casio & Hotel Maryland
Aug. 16: “The Sound of Music” Sing-Along at Wolf Trap
Aug. 16: New Kids on the Block at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 16: “Alien: Romulus” opens in movie theaters
Aug. 16: “Jackpot” premieres on Amazon Prime
Aug. 17: District of Comedy at The Atlantis
Aug. 17: Hootie & the Blowfish at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 17-18: Boyz II Men at Wolf Trap
Aug. 19: New Found Glory at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Aug. 19: “Homicide: Life on the Street” finally streaming on Peacock
Aug. 19-20: Jerry Seinfeld at Wolf Trap
Aug. 20: Otis Redding Tribute at Blues Alley
Aug. 20-21: Usher at Capital One Arena
Aug. 20-21: Jerrod Carmichael at DC Improv
Aug. 21: Pitbull at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 21: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 22: Imagine Dragons at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 22: Something Corporate at 9:30 Club
Aug. 23: Imagine Dragons at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 23: Tony! Toni! Tone! at Bethesda Theater
Aug. 22: The War & Treaty at The Hamilton
Aug. 23: Oh He Dead at The Atlantis
Aug. 23: Blues Traveler at Wolf Trap
Aug. 23: Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 23: “Lady in the Lake” finale on Apple TV+
Aug. 23: WWE “Smackdown” at Capital One Arena
Aug. 23: Brett Young at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
Aug. 22-24: Usher at CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 24: “Opera in the Outfield” at Nationals Park
Aug. 24: Marcus Miller at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 24: Randy Rodgers Band at 9:30 Club
Aug. 24: Local Theater Festival at Kennedy Center
Aug. 24-25: War at Bethesda Theater
Aug. 24-25: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge at Wolf Trap
Aug. 25: Lynda Carter honored at Kennedy Center
Aug. 25: “Impractical Jokers” at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
Aug. 27: “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 premieres on Hulu
Aug. 29: “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 2 on Prime
Aug. 29: Childish Gambino at Capital One Arena
Aug. 28: Sublime with Rome at The Hall at Live! Hotel & Casino Maryland
Aug. 28-Sept. 1: D.C. Jazz Festival
Aug. 29: Jordin Sparks at The Atlantis
Aug. 30: Jason Aldean at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 30: Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle at Wolf Trap
Aug. 31: AP Live Concert Series at Anacostia Playhouse
Aug. 31: Avril Lavigne at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 31: The Roots at Wolf Trap
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.