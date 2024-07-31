Black Eyed Peas, Imagine Dragons and Missy Elliott heat up August entertainment in DC area

The summer weather won't be the only thing heating up in August. Here's the calendar of entertainment events is on fire in the D.C. area.

Listen now to WTOP News

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews August entertainment in the DC area (Part 1)

The summer weather won’t be the only thing heating up in August!

FILE - U.S. hip hop music group The Black Eyed Peas members, Fergie, from left, will.i.am and apl.de.ap, perform at the F1 Rocks concert on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009, in Singapore. As the sport grows in popularity, race weekends are transforming into mini music festivals with A-list talent performing after the day's event. (AP Photo/Joan Leong, File)(AP/Joan Leong) FILE - U.S. hip hop music group The Black Eyed Peas members, Fergie, from left, will.i.am and apl.de.ap, perform at the F1 Rocks concert on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009, in Singapore. As the sport grows in popularity, race weekends are transforming into mini music festivals with A-list talent performing after the day's event. (AP Photo/Joan Leong, File)(AP/Joan Leong) The calendar of entertainment events is on fire in the D.C. area:

August Entertainment Guide

Aug. 1: The Struts at The Anthem

Aug. 1: Missy Elliott at CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 1-4: “Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Aug. 1-11: “Back to the Future: The Musical” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 1-18: “The Colored Museum” at Studio Theatre

Aug. 1-25: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Olney Theatre

Aug. 1-Sept. 1: “Jersey Boys” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Aug. 1-Sept. 1: “Noises Off” at Keegan Theatre

Aug. 2: Cake at Wolf Trap

Aug. 2: Earth Wind & Fire with Chicago at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 2: M. Night Shyamalan’s “Trap” opens in movie theaters

Aug. 2: Tom Papa at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

Aug. 2: Deana Carter at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 2-4: African Diaspora International Film Festival at GWU

Aug. 2-11: “Nine” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 2-Oct. 5: James Baldwin Centennial Series at Strathmore

Aug. 3: Hootie & the Blowfish at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 3: Dan + Shay at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 3: Jordan Klepper at Kennedy Center

Aug. 3: Taylor Swift Dance Party at 9:30 Club

Aug. 3: Marilyn Manson at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Aug. 3-4: WWE “SummerSlam” on Peacock

Aug. 4: Corinne Bailey Rae at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 4: The Doobie Brothers at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 4: 311 at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 4: Marshall Tucker Band at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 5: WWE “Monday Night Raw” at CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 6: Train & REO Speedwagon at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 6: “House of the Dragon” Season 2 finale on HBO

Aug. 6-Sept. 15: “Soft Power” at Signature Theatre

Aug. 7: Black Eyed Peas at The Anthem

Aug. 7-Sept. 4: “Drill at Dusk” at National Harbor

Aug. 8: Missy Elliott at Capital One Arena

Aug. 8: Dierks Bentley at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8-11: Tony Rock at DC Improv

Aug. 8: Straight No Chaser at Strathmore

Aug. 9: The LOX at Howard Theatre

Aug. 9: Teddy Swims at Nats Park

Aug. 9: Lyle Lovett at Wolf Trap

Aug. 9: Fred Armisen at Capital Turnaround

Aug. 9: Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors at Kennedy Center

Aug. 9: Fantasia at Pier Six Pavilion

Aug. 9: Slipknot at CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 9: Ben Affleck & Matt Damon’s “The Instigators” premieres on Apple TV+

Aug. 9: Dogstar with Keanu Reeves at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Aug. 10: Fortune Feimster at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Aug. 10: Juvenile at Howard Theatre

Aug. 10: Taking Back Sunday at Rams Head Baltimore

Aug. 11: Rachel Bloom at Lincoln Theatre

Aug. 12: Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 13: UB40 at 9:30 Club

Aug. 19: Andra Day at Howard Theatre

Aug. 13: Five for Fighting at Lincoln Theatre

Aug. 13-Sept. 1: “Mamma Mia!” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 13-Sept. 8: “MJ: The Musical” at National Theatre

Aug. 14: Suzy Bogguss at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 14: “Daughters” documentary on Netflix

Aug. 14: Primus and Coheed & Cambria at The Anthem

Aug. 15: Thirty Seconds to Mars at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 15: The Righteous Brothers at Strathmore

Aug. 15: Wynton Marsalis at Wolf Trap

Aug. 15-17: D.C. Black Film Festival

Aug. 16: Ben Schwartz & Friends at The Anthem

Aug. 16: Iliza Shlesinger at The Hallam Live! Casio & Hotel Maryland

Aug. 16: “The Sound of Music” Sing-Along at Wolf Trap

Aug. 16: New Kids on the Block at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 16: “Alien: Romulus” opens in movie theaters

Aug. 16: “Jackpot” premieres on Amazon Prime

Aug. 17: District of Comedy at The Atlantis

Aug. 17: Hootie & the Blowfish at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 17-18: Boyz II Men at Wolf Trap

Aug. 19: New Found Glory at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Aug. 19: “Homicide: Life on the Street” finally streaming on Peacock

Aug. 19-20: Jerry Seinfeld at Wolf Trap

Aug. 20: Otis Redding Tribute at Blues Alley

Aug. 20-21: Usher at Capital One Arena

Aug. 20-21: Jerrod Carmichael at DC Improv

Aug. 21: Pitbull at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 21: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 22: Imagine Dragons at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 22: Something Corporate at 9:30 Club

Aug. 23: Imagine Dragons at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 23: Tony! Toni! Tone! at Bethesda Theater

Aug. 22: The War & Treaty at The Hamilton

Aug. 23: Oh He Dead at The Atlantis

Aug. 23: Blues Traveler at Wolf Trap

Aug. 23: Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 23: “Lady in the Lake” finale on Apple TV+

Aug. 23: WWE “Smackdown” at Capital One Arena

Aug. 23: Brett Young at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Aug. 22-24: Usher at CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 24: “Opera in the Outfield” at Nationals Park

Aug. 24: Marcus Miller at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 24: Randy Rodgers Band at 9:30 Club

Aug. 24: Local Theater Festival at Kennedy Center

Aug. 24-25: War at Bethesda Theater

Aug. 24-25: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge at Wolf Trap

Aug. 25: Lynda Carter honored at Kennedy Center

Aug. 25: “Impractical Jokers” at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Aug. 27: “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 premieres on Hulu

Aug. 29: “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 2 on Prime

Aug. 29: Childish Gambino at Capital One Arena

Aug. 28: Sublime with Rome at The Hall at Live! Hotel & Casino Maryland

Aug. 28-Sept. 1: D.C. Jazz Festival

Aug. 29: Jordin Sparks at The Atlantis

Aug. 30: Jason Aldean at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 30: Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle at Wolf Trap

Aug. 31: AP Live Concert Series at Anacostia Playhouse

Aug. 31: Avril Lavigne at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 31: The Roots at Wolf Trap

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews August entertainment in the DC area (Part 2)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.