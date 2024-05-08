Live Nation kicks off Concert Week with $25 discount ticket deal

Starting Wednesday, U.S. music and comedy fans can once again purchase $25 tickets through May 14, gaining access to over 5,000 shows that take place throughout the year.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Live Nation’s annual Concert Week promotion.

Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, U.S. music and comedy fans can once again purchase $25 tickets through May 14, gaining access to over 5,000 shows that take place throughout the year.

This is also the first year that the discount deal will be expanded beyond North America, to over 20 countries in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Live Nation’s limited-time ticket offer features shows spanning a variety of genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, country, R&B, Latin, metal, electronic, comedy and more.

The 900 available artists include 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Celeste Barber, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Feid, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and beyond.

This includes select shows at Baltimore Soundstage, Capital One Arena, CFG Bank Arena, Jiffy Lube Live, Pier Six Pavilion, The Fillmore Silver Spring, MGM National Harbor and Warner Theatre.

The $25 deal includes all fees upfront, though taxes may be added at checkout.

See the full list of participating events here.

