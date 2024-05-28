From ‘Barbie’ to ‘Little Mermaid,’ Capitol Riverfront hosts third annual ‘Movies on the Pitch’ at Audi Field

Audi Field will transform into an outdoor cinema with five showings of current blockbuster films on the stadium’s jumbotron screen -- with the lineup chosen via a fan poll.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Movies on the Pitch' at Audi Field (Part 1)

When you hear cheers erupting at Audi Field, it’s usually soccer fans cheering for D.C. United.

Fans enjoy "Movies on the Pitch" at Audi Field in D.C. in 2023. (Hannah Wagner/DC United) Fans enjoy "Movies on the Pitch" at Audi Field in D.C. in 2023. (Hannah Wagner/DC United) This summer, the sound will be coming from movie fans cheering during their favorite blockbusters.

The Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement District presents the third annual “Movies on the Pitch” on Thursday evenings at the stadium in Southwest D.C.

“Our vision for Audi Field has always been for it to become a gathering place for the community, whether that’s supporting D.C. United, or attending other sporting and entertainment events,” D.C. United President of Business Operations Danita Johnson said.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Capitol Riverfront BID to bring outdoor movies to Audi Field, showcasing yet another amazing reason for people to consider living in or visiting our vibrant neighborhood.”

The movie series will once again transform Audi Field into an outdoor cinema with five showings of current blockbuster films on the stadium’s jumbotron screen — with the lineup chosen by a recent fan poll.

“The Capitol Riverfront BID is thrilled to host a third year of free outdoor movies for residents and visitors throughout the local region to experience,” Capitol Riverfront BID President Emeka Moneme said. “The community has voted on a chart-topping lineup that will offer summer evenings for all ages to gather at a dynamic venue in Buzzard Point.”

Here are the family-friendly selections as voted on by the public:

May 30 — “The Little Mermaid” (2023)

“The Little Mermaid” (2023) June 6 — “Barbie” (2023)

“Barbie” (2023) June 20 — “Mean Girls” (2024)

“Mean Girls” (2024) June 27 — “The Marvels” (2023)

“The Marvels” (2023) July 18 — “Wonka” (2023)

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the screenings starting at 7:30 p.m.

Audi Field will have concessions available for purchase.

No outside food or alcohol is permitted.

Find more information here.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Movies on the Pitch' at Audi Field (Part 2)

