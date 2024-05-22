Can you guess the mystery voices of Gumball and Goldfish in ‘The Masked Singer’ finale?

"The Masked Singer" airs its Season 11 finale this Wednesday night on Fox. Do you think you can guess the mystery voices of the final two contestants?

This season has already unmasked and eliminated the likes of Kevin Hart, Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard, DeMarcus Ware, Corey Feldman and Sisqo.

Wednesday’s finale will be a battle between two mystery singers: Gumball and Goldfish.

Goldfish kicked off the season performing Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” while Gumball sang a mashup of “If I Only Had a Heart” from “The Wizard of Oz” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Heartbeat Song.”

Last week’s semifinals saw Gumball sing “I Lived” by OneRepublic.

Meanwhile, Goldfish sang “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette.

Tune in Wednesday night as both identities are revealed and a winner is crowned.

Past winners include T-Pain, Wayne Brady, Kandi Burruss, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Jewel, Teyana Taylor, Amber Riley, Bishop Briggs and Ne-Yo.

