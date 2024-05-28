Bush, Daughtry, Dashboard Confessional headline ‘Let’s Go!’ Music Festival in Annapolis this weekend

The fourth annual event features three straight days of music with Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional and Motion City Soundtrack on Friday, May 31; The Revivalists, Coin and The Band Camino on Saturday, June 1; and Our Lady Peace, Daughtry and Bush on Sunday, June 2.

The Let’s Go! Music Festival is returning to Annapolis, Maryland, at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.

Musician Gavin Rossdale performs during the Grammy Celebration Concert Tour presented by T-Mobile Sidekick in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 9, 2009. Rossdale released, "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023," a 21-song set that includes such Bush classics as "Glycerine," "Machinehead," "Comedown" and "Everything Zen."(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)(AP/Matt Sayles) The fourth annual event features three straight days of music with Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional and Motion City Soundtrack on Friday, May 31; The Revivalists, Coin and The Band Camino on Saturday, June 1; and Our Lady Peace, Daughtry and Bush on Sunday, June 2.

Co-founder Liz Rawlings said she always hears a lot of great feedback from festival-goers.

“People that come to the festival, we get to talk to them … and they’re, like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you for bringing this, who can you bring next year? This is so exciting, it’s right in our backyard,'” co-founder Liz Rawlings told WTOP. “The one that really trips us up is: ‘When did you start having this? We’ve never heard of it!'”

Rawlings founded the festival with her brother, Chris Hartman, to escape the pandemic in 2021.

“Coming out of COVID, we were missing live music. Chris and I are great music lovers and we were just missing live music and it spawned an idea that maybe we could have something at the fairgrounds,” Rawlings said. “We were fortunate enough that Smash Mouth and Gin Blossoms came that first year and it’s just grown ever since.”

The first year drew 2,500 people to see performances from Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth and Gin Blossoms. The second year drew nearly 7,000 people to see Lynyrd Skynyrd, Goo Goo Dolls and Better Than Ezra, and last year drew nearly 10,000 people to see Live, 311, Lit, Collective Soul, Chris Young and Kip Moore.

The Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds is located in Crownsville, Maryland, just a mile outside of Annapolis.

There’s plenty of space and free parking, Rawlings said.

“We can put up these large stages there and we transform the fairgrounds to a cozy, boutique-type festival where folks can get a great view of the stage from any angle of the field. We bring in food trucks, multiple bars. It’s just a great venue for us.”

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs, but strollers and umbrellas are prohibited. You can also purchase food from local food trucks and alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks from concession stands.

Find more information here.

