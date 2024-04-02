US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio) 2. The…

Nonfiction

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Burn Book by Kara Swisher, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Nuclear War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Maurice Ashley, R. A. Dickey, Evelyn Glennie, Sara Maria Hasbun, Francis Idehen, Alison Levine, Benny Lewis, Kari Louhivuori, Nelli Louhivuori, Brandon Payne, Richard Pine, Gil Winch and full cast (Penguin Audio)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)

3. A Murder to Remember by Brynn Kelly, performed by Brittany Pressley and Max Roll (Audible Originals)

4. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

5. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, narrated by Luke Daniels (Macmillan Audio)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. Ghost Stories: Stephen Fry’s Definitive Collection by Stephen Fry, Washington Irving, M.R. James, Amelia B. Edwards, Robert Louis Stevenson, Algernon Blackwood, Edgar Allan Poe, Charlotte Riddell and Bram Stoker, performed by Stephen Fry (Audible Originals)

8. Mark of the Fool 5 by J.M. Clarke, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

