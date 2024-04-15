Filmfest DC brings go-go to the Kennedy Center and streakers to The Wharf

Filmfest DC expands the movie-going experience to the rest of the District. See the lineup.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Filmfest DC (Part 1)

Get ready for 62 films from 36 countries over 11 days for one exciting film festival.

The 38th annual Filmfest DC returns to the nation’s capital from April 18 to 28.

“Hey D.C., come out, come see great films from around the world,” Festival Director Tony Gittens told WTOP. “Our main hub is the Landmark E Street Cinema … but we also believe in taking the festival beyond the theater walls,” including at the Kennedy Center, The Wharf and some schools.

The festival kicks off with the opening night screening of “Widow Clicquot” at the French Embassy.

“This is a film that’s about a woman who is married to a guy who has places where they grow wines and grapes,” Gittens said. “He dies, so she has to take over the business. She lives during a time when women and business don’t mix, but she pushes through and she begins to develop this Champagne, this very special French champagne that begins to become very popular, and her life goes on and she becomes an example to other businesswomen.”

As always, the various films are grouped together into clever themed categories, including World View, Justice Matters, Arabian Sights and Shorts Programs. If you like thrillers, your favorite category will be Trust No One. Or, if you like comedies, check out The Lighter Side, including “Streaker” at The Wharf.

“‘Streaker’ is a little risqué,” Gittens said. “It’s a film from Switzerland and it’s about this guy who’s a teacher and he has gotten himself into some financial trouble. … He decides to send these streakers at soccer games, where somewhere in the middle of the game, these people with no clothes on run across the field. … This becomes a betting sport where he takes bets for how long it takes for the police to gather these people.”

You also don’t want to miss the DC4Reel category, including “Bring the Beat” at the Kennedy Center.

“We’re taking go-go to the Kennedy Center,” Gittens said. “There’s a new film about go-go called ‘Bring the Beat’ that was made by a D.C. filmmaker, and we’re showing it at the Kennedy Center. People can come in there and tap their feet, and we’ll have people talking about the history of go-go.”

It all culminates with the closing night screening of the British dark comedy “The Trouble with Jessica.”

“It’s a film that is really quite funny and sharp,” Gittens said. “This couple is having a dinner party with another couple and this woman Jessica, who wasn’t invited to the party, shows up. After a while, she steps out to the ladies room , they go in there and she’s committed suicide. I know it sounds kind of dark, but they now have to figure out what to do with this body … because they’re trying to sell the apartment and don’t want to call the police.”

Find more information here.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Filmfest DC (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.